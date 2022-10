MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank needs to act to control foreign exchange volatility, its governor said on Monday, adding that the domestic economy can survive interest rate hikes.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also told a business forum that bigger rate hikes were needed because the U.S. dollar was so strong. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)