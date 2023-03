MANILA, March 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday that the local banking system remains safe and sound.

"We have shown our resilience through the pandemic, and we continue to be strong in the face of the ongoing turbulence in the global markets," it said in a statement. "Our banks do not have any material exposure to the failed institutions."

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)