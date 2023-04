MANILA, April 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank may consider a pause in its monetary tightening cycle when it meets next month if inflation slows in April, the bank's governor said on Sunday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said in a telephone message to Reuters that a pause was possible "if the April CPI (consumer price index) is not higher than the March CPI". (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Robert Birsel)