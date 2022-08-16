Philippine c.bank says ready to combat inflation ahead of meeting

* Poll: BSP to hike key rates by 50 bps on Thursday

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank "stands ready to take the necessary policy actions" to combat inflation, its governor said on Wednesday ahead of a rate setting meeting on Aug. 18.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla, speaking at a forum organised by business journalists, also said current policy settings remain supportive of economic growth and that recovery has gained traction.

"We see nascent but strong economic recovery," Medalla said.

The BSP is widely expected to raise key interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, following its surprise July rate hike, a Reuters' survey of economists showed.

The same poll showed there were expectations for another quarter-point increase in September as the BSP was seen moving to catch up with its peers in containing inflation, which was running at at 6.4% in July.

Medalla himself has flagged a rate hike of 50 basis points at the Aug. 18 meeting, and further policy actions thereafter to control inflation and counter pressure on the Philippine peso .

A weaker peso, which has fallen about 9% this year against the U.S. dollar - the third worst performer among Asian currencies - has added to inflation pressures amid high prices of imports.

Medalla said the BSP was committed to bring inflation back within the 2%-4% target range over the medium term.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said inflation may have peaked last month as oil prices have gone down.

"We expect inflation to start to decelerate towards the end of the year," a Department of Finance news release quoted Diokno as saying.

The government is sticking to its full-year economic growth target of 6.5% to 7.5% despite the recovery from the pandemic-induced slump losing momentum in the second quarter amid soaring inflation. {nL4N2ZL0GD]

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)