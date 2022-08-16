Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine c.bank says ready to combat inflation ahead of meeting

08/16/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Poll: BSP to hike key rates by 50 bps on Thursday

* BSP chief: Economic recovery has gained traction

* BSP committed to bring inflation back within target

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank "stands ready to take the necessary policy actions" to combat inflation, its governor said on Wednesday ahead of a rate setting meeting on Aug. 18.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla, speaking at a forum organised by business journalists, also said current policy settings remain supportive of economic growth and that recovery has gained traction.

"We see nascent but strong economic recovery," Medalla said.

The BSP is widely expected to raise key interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, following its surprise July rate hike, a Reuters' survey of economists showed.

The same poll showed there were expectations for another quarter-point increase in September as the BSP was seen moving to catch up with its peers in containing inflation, which was running at at 6.4% in July.

Medalla himself has flagged a rate hike of 50 basis points at the Aug. 18 meeting, and further policy actions thereafter to control inflation and counter pressure on the Philippine peso .

A weaker peso, which has fallen about 9% this year against the U.S. dollar - the third worst performer among Asian currencies - has added to inflation pressures amid high prices of imports.

Medalla said the BSP was committed to bring inflation back within the 2%-4% target range over the medium term.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said inflation may have peaked last month as oil prices have gone down.

"We expect inflation to start to decelerate towards the end of the year," a Department of Finance news release quoted Diokno as saying.

The government is sticking to its full-year economic growth target of 6.5% to 7.5% despite the recovery from the pandemic-induced slump losing momentum in the second quarter amid soaring inflation. {nL4N2ZL0GD]

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.17% 92.77 Delayed Quote.25.24%
WTI 0.07% 87.088 Delayed Quote.21.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aANALYSIS : Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war
RE
08/16Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
RE
08/16Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his home
RE
08/16Trump-backed challenger beats Republican Liz Cheney in U.S. midterm primary
RE
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets
RE
08/16Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
RE
08/16Citi appoints Aveline San as Hong Kong and Macau chief executive
RE
08/16Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight
RE
08/16INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of FOMC Minutes
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Dexus, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
2NG Energy International : Interim Financial Statements - Q2
3Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his hom..
4New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
5Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon ..

HOT NEWS