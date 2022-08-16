Philippine c.bank says ready to combat inflation ahead of meeting

* Poll: BSP to hike key rates by 50 bps on Thursday
* BSP chief: Economic recovery has gained traction
* BSP committed to bring inflation back within target
MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
"stands ready to take the necessary policy actions" to combat
inflation, its governor said on Wednesday ahead of a rate
setting meeting on Aug. 18.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla,
speaking at a forum organised by business journalists, also said
current policy settings remain supportive of economic growth and
that recovery has gained traction.
"We see nascent but strong economic recovery," Medalla said.
The BSP is widely expected to raise key interest rates by
half a percentage point on Thursday, following its
surprise July rate hike, a Reuters' survey of economists showed.
The same poll showed there were expectations for another
quarter-point increase in September as the BSP was seen moving
to catch up with its peers in containing inflation, which was
running at at 6.4% in July.
Medalla himself has flagged a rate hike of 50 basis points
at the Aug. 18 meeting, and further policy actions thereafter
to control inflation and counter pressure on the Philippine peso
.
A weaker peso, which has fallen about 9% this year against
the U.S. dollar - the third worst performer among Asian
currencies - has added to inflation pressures amid high prices
of imports.
Medalla said the BSP was committed to bring inflation back
within the 2%-4% target range over the medium term.
Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said inflation
may have peaked last month as oil prices have gone down.
"We expect inflation to start to decelerate towards the end
of the year," a Department of Finance news release quoted Diokno
as saying.
The government is sticking to its full-year economic growth
target of 6.5% to 7.5% despite the recovery from the
pandemic-induced slump losing momentum in the second quarter
amid soaring inflation. {nL4N2ZL0GD]
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela
Cruz; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)