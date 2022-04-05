Philippine c.bank sees adjustments in H2, but ready for pre-emptive action

MANILA, April 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank is
still looking at policy adjustments starting in the second half
of the year, but is ready to take pre-emptive action if
inflation expectations are at risk of being "disanchored", its
governor said on Tuesday.
"We're still looking at the second half of the year for our
normalisation strategy," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)
Governor Benjamin Diokno told a news conference.
Favourable signs of economic recovery will allow the central
bank to consider adjustments in its monetary stance, he said.
The Philippines' consumer price index rose 4.0% last month
from a year earlier, near the upper end of the central bank's
projected range of 3.3% to 4.1% for the month.
Analysts and economists expect the central bank to raise its
benchmark interest rate in the second half. The BSP
has kept its key rate at a record low of 2.0% since November,
2020 as it supports the economy's recovery from the coronavirus
pandemic.
Managing monetary policy will be a "tough and delicate
balancing act" between preventing a further rise in inflation
and helping sustain the fragile economic recovery, said Michael
Ricafort, economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp in Manila.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales
Editing by Ed Davies and Kanupriya Kapoor)