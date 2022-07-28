Philippine c.bank to use "full force" of measures to tackle inflation risks

MANILA, July 28 (Reuters) - Philippine's central bank is
ready use the "full force" of monetary policy measures to combat
inflation and support the peso currency after the U.S. Federal
Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points, its governor said on
Thursday.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said the
Philippine economy's "robust" growth prospects "continue to
provide enough room for further tightening" of policy.
Medalla said the central bank was prepared to "manage
spillover effects," from higher U.S. rates, including weakening
of the peso, which if left unchecked could help push prices
higher.
"The BSP is prepared to utilize the full force of available
measures in order to address the potential risks to Philippine
inflation and inflation expectations arising from an
overshooting or excessive depreciation of the Philippine peso,'
Medalla said in a statement.
Medalla has ruled out another off-cycle rate increase after
a surprise 75 basis points hike in July which followed
back-to-back 25 basis points hikes in May and June, but he
hinted at further tightening at its August 18 meeting.
The central bank's reverse repurchase facility rate
is currently at 3.25%.
"Looking ahead, the BSP stands ready to take all necessary
monetary policy action to bring inflation back toward a
target-consistent path over the medium term," Medalla said,
adding future policy decisions will be data-dependent.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Enrico dela Cruz and Karen
Lema
Editing by Ed Davies)