Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine c.bank vows easy monetary policy, Q1 GDP revised

08/08/2021 | 10:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Philippines sees positive Q2 figures

* Q1 GDP contraction revised to -3.9% from -4.2%

* Philippine c.bank sees strong recovery in Q2 GDP

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank will keep its accommodative monetary policy plans for as long as needed to ensure a strong and sustainable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, its governor said on Monday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno also said he expects a "strong recovery" in the second quarter after a contraction in the first quarter. Policymakers will meet on Thursday to decide on key interest rates, while second-quarter economic data will be released on Tuesday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 3.9% in the first quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Monday, revising the figure from an initial 4.2% contraction https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-economy-gdp-idUSL1N2MY042.

In July, Philippine economic managers said GDP growth this year will likely be between 6.0% to 7.0%, but a two-week lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-place-manila-area-lockdown-curb-delta-spread-2021-07-30 of the capital region to contain the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant could undermine the outlook.

"Looking ahead, we see a strong growth of around 7.7% in 2022 and 6.5% in 2023," Diokno told ANC news channel.

GDP fell by a record 9.6% in 2020, owing to tight and lengthy coronavirus lockdowns that stifled consumer spending and business activities. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 31.97 mln, death toll at 428,309 - health ministry
RE
12:02aAlibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:01aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 447 - health ministry
RE
12:01aMalaysia's June industrial production
RE
08/09INNOFACTOR OYJ : Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG
AQ
08/08India reports 35,499 new COVID-19 cases - govt statement
RE
08/08India reports 35,499 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/08Indonesia's Pertamina takes over Rokan block operations from Chevron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill
2Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans
3Westpac exits life insurance with $660 million unit sale to Japan's Dai-ichi
4WOLFSBURG, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: How Volkswagen stalled in China
5RENAULT : RENAULT : France's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture

HOT NEWS