Philippine cbank hikes rates further to cool inflation

MANILA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
raised its benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point
on Thursday, as expected, and signalled further policy
tightening to bring inflation back within its target and support
a sagging local currency.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lifted the overnight
reverse repurchase facility rate to 4.25%, as
predicted by most economists in a Reuters poll. It was the fifth
rate hike this year, bringing the total increase to 225 basis
points.
The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending
facilities were hiked to 3.75% and 4.75%, respectively.
The BSP said inflation expectations were elevated and
inflation would breach its target rate for this year and next.
"In deciding to raise the policy rate anew, the monetary
board noted that price pressures continue to broaden. The rise
in core inflation indicates emerging demand-side pressures on
inflation," the BSP said in a statement.
"Given elevated uncertainty and the predominance of upside
risks to the inflation environment, the Monetary Board
recognised the need for follow-through action to anchor
inflation expectations and prevent price pressures from becoming
further entrenched."
The BSP's policy action followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's
hefty rate hike of 75 basis announced hours earlier.
On Thursday, the Philippine peso sank to a record low
and has fallen more than 12% this year, the worst performer
among currencies of Southeast Asia's five major economies.
