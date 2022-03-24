Philippine cbank holds rate, but sends hawkish signal

* Key rate stays at 2.0%, as unanimously expected in Reuters
poll
* BSP lifts 2022, 2023 inflation f'casts on high commodity
prices
* BSP says it needs to safeguard economic recovery momentum
MANILA, March 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
left key interest rates steady on Thursday to shore up a
domestic economy facing risks from global uncertainties, but it
raised inflation forecasts and highlighted its readiness to
temper increasing price pressures.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the
overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0% for
an eleventh straight policy meeting, as predicted by all 17
economists in a March 15-21 Reuters poll.
The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending
facilities were likewise kept at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.
"The Monetary Board sees scope to maintain the BSP's policy
settings in order to safeguard the momentum of economic recovery
amid increased uncertainty, even as it continues to develop its
plans for the gradual normalization of its extraordinary
liquidity measures," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said.
The Philippine peso was little changed by 0715 GMT,
following the BSP's decision. The country's main share index
was up 1%.
Average inflation could breach the upper end of the 2%-4%
target range in 2022 by reaching 4.3%, higher than the February
forecast of 3.7%, Diokno said.
For 2023, average inflation was seen at 3.6%, higher than
the previous projection of 3.3%.
Inflation held steady at a 16-month low of 3% in February as
higher energy costs were offset by lower prices of some food
items.
But the impact of high commodity prices, following Russia's
invasion of Ukraine, has been significantly felt in the
Philippines - a net oil importer - triggering petitions from
labor groups for higher wages and from transport groups to
increase fares. The government has been prompted to provide
financial assistance to the hardest-hit sectors.
Diokno said on March 17 the BSP did not have to move in step
with the monetary policy adjustments of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which has begun raising rates to counter risks from
high inflation.
The BSP was expected to hike rates by 50 basis points in the
last quarter of the year to 2.50%, according to the March 15-21
poll, matching predictions in a Reuters survey in February.
But a significant minority of economists - eight of 17 -
penciled in a hike in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong and Bradley Perrett)