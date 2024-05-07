MANILA, May 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank said on Tuesday it expects average inflation to return to the target range this year and next. The risk to inflation outlook continues to lean to the upside, it added. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair)
