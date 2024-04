MANILA, April 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday that risks to the inflation outlook remain tilted toward the upside.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it will consider the latest inflation outturn, at 3.7% in March, in its upcoming monetary policy meeting on April 8. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)