Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine central bank governor sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021

01/12/2021 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The worst is over for the pandemic-hit Philippine economy, and a 'remarkable rebound' is expected this year, the central bank chief said on Tuesday, adding that the current accommodative monetary stance is sufficient for a revival in growth.

"The worst is behind us. The recovery phase has begun," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno told the Reuters Next conference, citing 'green shoots' such as improvements in remittances and foreign direct investments.

Speaking ahead of the release of the 2020 GDP data on Jan. 28, Diokno said he also expected 'solid' growth in the December quarter and 'double-digit' growth in the second quarter of this year.

He added that "the current policy is sufficient to carry us through" after the economy suffered its first recession in nearly three decades in 2020.

Growth is forecast between 6.5%-7.5% this year, after last year's projected contraction of 8.5%-9.5%, he said.

The BSP delivered five interest rate cuts totalling 200 basis points last year, with the benchmark overnight reverse repurchase facility rate at a record low of 2%, making it among the world's most aggressive in policy easing.

It also cut banks' reserve requirement ratio by 200 basis points and provided extra liquidity support by purchasing government securities and extending loans to the government.

In sum, the central bank has injected about 2 trillion pesos ($41.6 billion) into the financial system, equivalent to 10% of the country's GDP.

Diokno said inflation, which averaged 2.6% in 2020, will remain within the 2%-4% target range this year and in 2022, providing space for the BSP to further support growth, if necessary.

The central bank is set to review monetary policy on Feb. 11.

(Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Karen Lema


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aMarkets search for China's 'red line' as yuan starts year with jump
RE
02:53aGreeting cards company Moonpig eyes 1 billion pound London listing
RE
02:52aSouth African rand pauses as vaccine progress checks slide
RE
02:44aForesight eyes London stock market listing in February
RE
02:42aOil prices rise on expected inventory drawdown; virus concerns cap gains
RE
02:38aDeutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump - NYT
RE
02:35aPhilippine central bank governor sees solid rebound for pandemic-hit economy in 2021
RE
02:20aADB carried out coronavirus support measures with AIIB targeting 10 Asian nations, ADB's Asakawa says
RE
02:17aIMF says board approves $487.5 million disbursement to Angola
RE
02:10aShort-term uptick in inflation will not overturn ECB policy, says Schnabel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
2Wall St ends lower with Washington turmoil, earnings in view
3ANALYSIS: Value stocks surge boosts 2020's losers as investors bet on economic revival
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel graphics chip will tap new version of TSMC 7-nanometer process - sources
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ