Philippine central bank holds rates steady, as expected

02/17/2022 | 02:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday, saying manageable inflation allows it to maintain policy support while the domestic economy's recovery remains fragile.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0%, as expected by all 21 economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
