Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine central bank to respond, but not match Fed rate hikes

08/19/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Economic briefing following Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely continue to tighten its monetary policy this year in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes, but it does not have to move in pace with its policy adjustments, its governor said on Friday.

"We will not match them point by point," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters at a business forum, as Fed officials have spoken of the need for further rate hikes to bring high inflation under control.

The narrowing rate differentials between the Philippines and the United States has weighed on the peso , and policymakers were concerned that the currency's persistent weakness could further fan an inflation rate running at near-four hear highs.

Several U.S. Fed officials said on Thursday it needed to keep raising borrowing costs to tame prices.

The BSP left the door open for further hikes after it raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday to 3.75%, bringing the total of policy increases to 175 basis points so far this year.

The probability of zero hikes in each of the last three policy meetings this year - September, November and December - is slim, Medalla said. "Our monetary policy is still accommodative."

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.02% 0.69109 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.188 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.77067 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.0084 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012537 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.6224 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aUK PM CANDIDATE SUNAK : Russia's Putin should be barred from G20
RE
05:23aRising food prices drive Morocco's CPI up 7.7% in July
RE
05:23aUkraine says Russia plans to disconnect nuclear plant's power blocks from grid
RE
05:15aCitigroup fined $15 million for failures over market abuse rules
RE
05:13aEuropean shares trip on recession fears as German producer prices surge
RE
05:11aPhilippine central bank to respond, but not match Fed rate hikes
RE
05:09aU.S. Treasury approves up to $750 million small business capital funds for four states
RE
05:06aEuropean stocks fall as weak economic data hits sentiment
RE
05:05aRyan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire
RE
05:04aFTSE 100 Falls as Retail, Leisure Stocks Lose Ground
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release
2UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
3Key Pakistani internet providers report outage
4Trending : NetEase Shares Fall a Day After Strong Earnings
5Presentation of the 2nd quarter 2022

HOT NEWS