Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine central bank vows to retain policy support for economy ahead of meeting

03/24/2021 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Philippine inflation hits two-year high

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has the scope to maintain monetary policy support for the country's economy, but is on guard against "second-round effects" that could push inflation higher, its governor said on Wednesday.

In remarks ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said the inflation environment remained manageable, and that a recent uptick is transitory.

Headline inflation in February hit a 26-month high outside the central bank's 2%-4% target mainly due to higher food prices.

Despite inflationary pressures, all 13 economists Reuters surveyed predicted the BSP will keep its benchmark overnight reverse repurchase facility rate at a record low of 2.0% for a third straight meeting on Thursday.

"The BSP remains ready to respond to second-round effects such as increased calls for wage and transport fare hikes and elevated inflation expectations," Diokno said.

"Thus far, demand-side pressures remain muted."

While the BSP has room to "preserve" monetary policy support for the economy, Diokno warned that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections could further dampen domestic demand and overall business and consumer confidence.

The government has reimposed stricter rules on movements in the capital Manila and nearby provinces as daily coronavirus cases hit a record high on Monday, threatening hopes for an economic rebound after last year's record contraction.

With the BSP's support limited by high inflation, Diokno said "the heavy lifting should come from fiscal and health authorities".

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; writing by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28aDidi also discussed listing via spac, though sees option less viable - sources
RE
03:28aChina's top ride-hailing firm didi chuxing leans towards new york over hong kong for ipo - sources
RE
03:28aDidi eyeing a valuation of at least $100 bln for u.s. listing - sources
RE
03:25aMusk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin
RE
03:14aUK inflation rate unexpectedly drops in February
RE
03:09aPhilippine central bank vows to retain policy support for economy ahead of meeting
RE
03:08aPhilippine cbank vows to retain policy support for economy ahead of meeting
RE
03:07aFintech startup Feedzai valued at $1 billion in KKR-led funding round
RE
03:07aANALYSIS : Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it
RE
03:01aThai c.bank keeps key rate at record low, cuts 2021 GDP outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SONY CORPORATION : SONY : GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Container ship stuck in Suez Canal likely 'hit by sudden strong wind' -..
4E.ON SE : E.ON SE: E.ON fully met its targets; debt reduction making swifter progress
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : to exit domestic Austrian wealth management

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ