Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine ex-President Fidel Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94

07/31/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ramos speaks to journalists as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport, China

MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines former President Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation's highest office. He was 94.

Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos' government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator's downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.

Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role in enforcing martial law under the Marcos regime.

Ramos narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos. Though he gained less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and economic growth.

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for the dictator's son, the recently elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"He leaves behind a colourful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive."

Known as FVR, Ramos attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and fought in the Korean war in the 1950s as a platoon leader. He served in the late 1960s in Vietnam as a leader of the Philippine Civil Action Group.

Ramos held every rank in the Philippine army from second lieutenant to commander-in chief.

He never lost that military bearing and swagger, bragging many times "No soft jobs for Ramos."

The former diplomat's son became the only Methodist leader of the mainly Roman Catholic country.

His six-year administration opened the country's economy to foreign investments through deregulation and liberalisation policies.

Ramos broke up monopolies in the transportation and communications sectors. Through special powers granted by the Congress he restored the ailing electricity sector, ending debilitating 12-hour power outages that plagued the country.

During his tenure, the Philippine economy surged and poverty rates fell to 31% from 39% through his Social Reform Agenda.

Ramos fought right-wing, leftist and Islamic rebels during his time in the military, but later held peace talks with all "enemies of the state", including rogue soldiers who attempted nearly a dozen times to unseat Aquino during her tenure.

He eventually signed a peace agreement with the Islamic separatists of the Moro National Liberation Front in 1996 and succeeded in shrinking the number of Maoist-led guerrillas to more than 5,400 rebels from a high of 25,000 in early 1986.

Ramos was a multi-tasking workaholic and athletic leader. When he was military chief, he would play golf and jog at the same time, running after his ball. His early morning jog was legendary among his staff officers and even at 80, he would jump to reenact what he did during revolt in 1986.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast)

By Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aPhilippine ex-President Fidel Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94
RE
06:13aPhilippine ex-President Fidel Ramos dies - Rappler news site
RE
06:12aOn navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
RE
06:11aWorld's biggest Swiss flag unfurled on Alpine cliff
RE
06:08aAustralia PM says Indigenous-voice details to follow referendum
RE
06:06aSlim majority of Japanese oppose state funeral for ex-PM Shinzo Abe - poll
RE
06:05aHezbollah warns Israel against 'playing with time' over maritime border dispute
RE
06:04aPakistan imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilise - finance minister
RE
06:03aSadr's followers set up for long sit-in at Iraq parliament
RE
05:59aSlim majority of Japanese oppose state funeral for ex-PM Shinzo Abe - poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..
4On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
5Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project

HOT NEWS