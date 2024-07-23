MANILA, July 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines' finance minister Ralph Recto said on Tuesday the country is on track for a cut in policy rates this year due to easing inflation, though the timing would be up to the central bank.

Recto, who is also a member of the central bank's monetary board, said he hoped second-quarter growth in gross domestic product would be at 6%, driven by household consumption and government spending.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates steady at 6.5% in its last six meetings, has previously flagged a possible cut of 25 basis points at its Aug. 15 meeting as its sees inflation easing in the second half when a rice import duty is slashed to 15% from 35%.

The government has set a 6% to 7% growth target for 2024. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)