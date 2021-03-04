Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine food maker Monde Nissin targets $1.3 billion IPO, country's biggest ever

03/04/2021 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' Monde Nissin Corp, maker of the ubiquitous Lucky Me! instant noodles, is looking to raise up to 63 billion pesos ($1.3 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) that is set to be the country's largest-ever listing.

The company's filing on Thursday comes as the Philippines, a historical laggard in Southeast Asia in terms of fundraising and market activity, is shaping up to be the region's biggest IPO market this year.

Monde Nissin is banking on growing demand for both consumer staples and higher-value products. Lucky Me! is an iconic brand in the Philippines while British meat substitute Quorn, bought in 2015 for $831 million, has given the company a foothold in the healthy food category.

The four-decade-old Monde Nissin, with net sales of $1.4 billion last year, is a Philippine market leader in instant noodles, crackers, cookies, and yogurt drinks.

It will use the funds to expand capacity at its Asia-Pacific business, which exports products to over 50 countries, and to increase capacity in its meat substitute business as demand for alternatives surges due to concerns about health and the environment.

The company is seeking regulatory approval to sell up to 3.6 billion primary shares at a maximum price of 17.50 pesos ($0.36) each, regulatory filing documents showed. It has an option to sell up to 540 million additional shares through an over-allotment.

Monde Nissin is only selling primary shares, so the money is being raised by the company. It will repay loans and also redeem convertible notes with the funds raised.

The company said the timing of the offer and the final price will depend on market conditions. In Philippine filings, IPO prices are typically set far above final selling prices.

At the filing price, the IPO would surpass the record $627 million raised in the 2013 maiden share sale of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

Investors and bankers said consumer retailers and real estate investment trusts are lining up fundraising deals in the Philippines that could top $4 billion in 2021. That would be more than the country's combined tally of the last seven years, based on Refinitiv data.

Only three firms debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange last year, raising a combined 44.3 billion pesos ($912 million).

The Philippines' broader stock index is down 3.6% in 2021, making it Southeast Asia's worst performer year-to-date amid delays in a COVID-19 vaccine rollout and strict social distancing curbs that are reducing consumer spending.UBS Group AG is leading the deal while Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co are the joint global coordinators for the IPO. BDO Capital, BPI Capital and First Metro are the local lead underwriters.

($1 = 48.5650 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)

By Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSIN CORPORATION 1.63% 1435 End-of-day quote.17.91%
NOODLES & COMPANY -4.49% 10.64 Delayed Quote.34.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aSterling holds above $1.39 after Sunak's generous budget
RE
06:29aOPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers
RE
06:26aANALYSIS : Pandemic spurs Canada to offer path to citizenship to more temporary residents
RE
06:21aIndonesia plans to regulate e-commerce to stop predatory pricing
RE
06:20aPushed out by pandemic, women struggle to regain footing in U.S. job market
RE
06:18aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC slow to get export licenses
RE
06:18aPhilippine food maker Monde Nissin targets $1.3 billion IPO, country's biggest ever
RE
06:17aWORKING PAPER NO. 85 : Exchange rate pass-through, monetary policy, and real exchange rates: Iceland and the 2008 crisis
PU
06:17aEXCLUSIVE : Lithium giant Albemarle slams Chile over 'unjust' withholding of Atacama study
RE
06:15aBritish Airways prepares for travel restart with testing kit plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cu..
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
4Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines
5Investors look to Fed for next steps as Twist speculation ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ