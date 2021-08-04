Philippine inflation eases to 7-month low, c.bank seen on hold

* Headline CPI +4.0% y/y vs +4.1% in June
* Core inflation eases to 2.9% from 3.0% in June
* Lockdown poses downside risks to demand, inflation
MANILA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation hit a
seven-month low in July, government data showed on Thursday, as
the central bank said prices may ease further after strict
COVID-19 curbs are reimposed, giving more leeway to keep
interest rates at a record low for longer.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which has kept its
policy rate <PHCBIR=ECI) at 2.0% since November, will review
policy settings on Aug. 12, two days after the release of
second-quarter economic growth data.
The Consumer Price Index rose 4.0% from a year earlier, the
data showed, near the low end of the BSP's projected range of
3.9%-4.7% for the month, and slightly above the 3.9% median
forecast in a Reuters' poll.
It marked the first time this year that inflation was within
the 2021 official target band of 2%-4%.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel
prices, was 2.9% versus 3.0% in June.
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno expects inflation to remain
firmly within the target range for 2022 to 2023, with prices
likely to be dampened further by lockdown measures.
Quarantine controls will be tightened in the capital Manila
and several provinces from Friday as authorities seek to prevent
a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the more transmissible Delta
variant.
"The emergence of new coronavirus variants and delays in
easing lockdown measures are seen to pose downside risks to both
demand and inflation," Diokno said in a statement.
Diokno has said the BSP would remain supportive of the
economy for as long as necessary, but tighter curbs were
clouding recovery prospects.
The government has maintained its economic growth targets at
6.0%-7.0% this year and 7.0%-9.0% next year.
With the BSP chief reiterating his dovish stance, the
central bank is likely to keep rates "on hold" for the rest of
2021, said ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; writing by
Enrico Dela Cruz
Editing by Ed Davies)