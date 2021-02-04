Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine inflation hits two-year high, limits room for more rate cuts

02/04/2021 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Public market in Manila amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation accelerated faster than expected to hit the highest level in two years in January, limiting the central bank's room for further interest rate cuts to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which has pursued an accommodative monetary stance to help spur economic recovery, said on Friday an inflation uptick in the first half should be transitory. BSP holds its first 2021 policy meeting on Feb. 11.

The Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% in January from a year earlier, driven mainly by the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday.

Headline inflation, which was the highest since January 2019, beat the median forecast of 3.5% in a Reuters poll and was outside BSP's projected range of 3.3%-4.1% for the month and the full-year target of 2%-4%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was 3.4%, up from 3.3% in December.

Central bank governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters a projected uptrend in inflation should be "temporary".

"The sources of near-term inflation pressures are supply-side shocks in nature that should not require a monetary policy response unless they lead to further second-round effects."

Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages was 6.2% in January, at a time when pork prices soared due to a supply crunch caused by African swine fever outbreaks.

"Cutting (the policy rate) is already out of the question in the first half, maybe extending it in Q3," said Emilio Neri, economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, noting that a rate hike was now also "a possibility".

The policy rate is currently at a record low of 2% following cuts totalling 200 basis points last year, when the economy suffered a record contraction.

"We expect BSP to refrain from adjusting policy in the near term," said ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa, adding the next move could be a rate hike though this was unlikely to happen in 2021 or even next year.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Ed Davies)

By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/04Indonesia's fourth-quarter GDP shrinks more than expected, first full-year contraction since 1998
RE
02/04TERMINALE GNL ADRIATICO S R L : Adriatic LNG launches public consultations on Open Season
PU
02/04China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up
RE
02/04NOPSEMA takes compliance action against Woodside Energy Ltd to ensure safe and responsible decommissioning of the Nganhurra riser turret mooring
PU
02/04BANK INDONESIA : Low Inflation in January 2021
PU
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/04U.S. employment growth likely rebounded; more government money still needed
RE
02/04U.S. thanks Taiwan for support for auto chips in key trade meeting
RE
02/04COURSE TO SUCCESS : Coursera's CEO on the value of lifelong learning
RE
02/04Kuroda says BOJ's ETF buying helped ease market strains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3APPLE INC. : Looming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth
4Yellen seeks to 'understand deeply' GameStop frenzy as market regulators meet
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ford cuts output of F-150 pickups due to semiconductor shortage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ