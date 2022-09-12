Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine lawmaker seeks to abolish agency recovering Marcos wealth

09/12/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) official shows a jewellery set of the confiscated jewellery collection of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos during the appraisal by Sotheby's inside the Central Bank headquarter

MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippines lawmaker has submitted a bill seeking to scrap a commission tasked with recovering billions of dollars in wealth plundered during the rule of the president's late father, arguing it has "outlived it usefulness".

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) has since 1986 retrieved about $5 billion from the family of incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, but about $2.4 billion is still caught up in litigation.

The PCGG was established a few days after the elder Marcos fled a popular uprising against his two decades of decadent rule at the helm of what many historians consider one of Asia's most famous kleptocracies.

Marcos Sr died in exile in Hawaii in 1989, after which his family returned to the Philippines to launch a comeback that culminated in his son's landslide election victory in May.

Congressman Bienvenido Abante, who filed the bill, said the commission had run its course.

"If after that long period of time, they failed to establish whether the sequestered assets are ill-gotten or not and who are the owners of these assets, they will not be able to do so even if we would give it another hundred years," he said.

During election campaigning, the Marcos family insisted its vast fortune was legitimately obtained and the commission was merely an "anti-Marcos agency".

Part of the billions recovered has been used to compensate thousands of victims of state brutality during the notorious 1970s martial law era of the late Marcos.

An attempt to abolish the commission in 2018 was vetoed by the previous president, but the latest effort is unlikely to face resistance, with Marcos commanding a legislative super-majority.

His cousin is lower house speaker, his son is a congressman and his sister a senator, underlining the power and influence still wielded by the Marcos family, decades after its humiliating retreat.

The president's press secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill.

Opposition Akbayan partylist vowed to block it, calling it "an attempt to abolish the country's sense of justice and history".

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aKing Charles praises parliament as "living" instrument of democracy
RE
05:48aAppeal starts in Paris court over Charlie Hebdo attack
RE
05:48aFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : consumers to absorb "contained rise" in energy prices
RE
05:48aVedanta selects india's gujarat state for building semiconductor…
RE
05:37aMobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad
RE
05:31aSwedish voters hand anti-immigration Sweden Democrats influential role
RE
05:29aRand, forint lead rally in emerging currencies as dollar wilts again
RE
05:29aUK GOVERNMENT : Andrew griffith was appointed financial secretar…
RE
05:28aEdinburgh well-wishers camp out, await queen's coffin
RE
05:22aIran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers - Greek seafarers union
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
2Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool ..
3Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
4French care home firm Orpea warns on H2 profit margin
5Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch

HOT NEWS