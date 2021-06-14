Philippine police chief warns vote buying in 2022 polls may go digital

MANILA, June 14 (Reuters) - Philippine police chief
Guillermo Eleazar warned on Monday that political candidates may
try to take advantage of the growth in the use of digital
platforms and e-wallets in the country to buy votes in national
elections next year.
Filipino voters will choose a president and vice president,
alongside more than 300 lawmakers and thousands of local
government officials, in polls due to be held on May 9.
In the Philippines, elections are frequently marred by vote
buying, as many politicians woo people with offers of cash, food
and other giveaways in exchange for votes.
But in an environment where social mobility will likely
remain restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cashless vote
buying could become normal and be harder to detect, Police
General Eleazar said.
"Monitoring vote-buying activities in the 2022 elections
will really be a great challenge to us," Eleazar said in a
statement, as he appealed for public vigilance.
The police will consult with other state agencies, including
the Commission on Elections, to devise ways to counter vote
buying via electronic money transfer services, he said.
With many important posts at stake, the 2022 elections are
expected to see large sums of money spent by candidates, with
process usually starting even before official campaigning
begins.
Philippine central bank data showed the number of fund
transfers using local instant payment systems quadrupled to 39
million and the value tripled to 552.3 million pesos ($11.6
million) in the first quarter of 2021 from a year ago.
The trend is expected to continue, with the number of
Filipinos with bank, electronic money, or other digital
transaction accounts, likely to double next year, according to
the central bank.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz, additional reporting by Neil
Jerome Morales
Editing by Ed Davies)