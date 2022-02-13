Philippine poll shows Marcos Jr's lead widening in presidential race

Ferdinand Marcos Jr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in the Jan. 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia, an 11-point increase compared with the previous poll in early December.

A total of 2,400 respondents were asked to pick their first choice for president and vice president if the election were held during the survey period, with 60% expressing preference for Marcos, while 16% chose Robredo.

In the December poll with the same sample size, Marcos was on top with 53% compared to Robredo's 20%.

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao and Manila city mayor Francisco Domagoso trailed, each getting 8%, while Senator Panfilo Lacson took 4%.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

Marcos' running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for vice president, taking a 21-point lead over her closest rival, Senate President Vicente Sotto.

The latest Pulse Asia survey was conducted before the Philippines' Commission on Elections last week dismissed a series of complaints seeking to disqualify Marcos, removing a major hurdle for him in the May 9 contest.

The complaint's petitioners have vowed to challenge the decision and can appeal to the Supreme Court.

The election body also rejected a complaint seeking the cancellation of Marcos' certificate of candidacy.

As frontrunner, Marcos appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a "people power" uprising ended his father's autocratic rule.

