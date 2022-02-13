Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine poll shows Marcos Jr's lead widening in presidential race

02/13/2022 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former senator Ferdinand

MANILA (Reuters) - The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival ahead of the presidential election in May, results of a new poll released on Sunday showed.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in the Jan. 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia, an 11-point increase compared with the previous poll in early December.

A total of 2,400 respondents were asked to pick their first choice for president and vice president if the election were held during the survey period, with 60% expressing preference for Marcos, while 16% chose Robredo.

In the December poll with the same sample size, Marcos was on top with 53% compared to Robredo's 20%.

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao and Manila city mayor Francisco Domagoso trailed, each getting 8%, while Senator Panfilo Lacson took 4%.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

Marcos' running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for vice president, taking a 21-point lead over her closest rival, Senate President Vicente Sotto.

The latest Pulse Asia survey was conducted before the Philippines' Commission on Elections last week dismissed a series of complaints seeking to disqualify Marcos, removing a major hurdle for him in the May 9 contest.

The complaint's petitioners have vowed to challenge the decision and can appeal to the Supreme Court.

The election body also rejected a complaint seeking the cancellation of Marcos' certificate of candidacy.

As frontrunner, Marcos appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a "people power" uprising ended his father's autocratic rule.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aGermany hopes Putin meet will yield insight into his aims - govt source
RE
06:50aCanada protesters, police deadlocked as tensions simmer at blocked border bridge
RE
06:47aPope leads crowds in prayer for peace in Ukraine
RE
06:15aUkraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official
RE
06:11aU.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
RE
06:05aTunisian president cements power over judiciary
RE
06:05aChina's vice premier calls for expansion of soybean production - state media
RE
05:45aHimalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
RE
05:44aSnow invades Zhangjiakou Olympic venue
RE
05:23aU.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
2Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.
3French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order
4Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers
5Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

HOT NEWS