Philippine recovery to gather pace, but virus risks linger -World Bank

MANILA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy is likely
to grow faster than previously thought this year, with momentum
expected to pick up further next year, but downside risks caused
by the coronavirus pandemic persist, the World Bank said on
Tuesday.
The World bank raised its 2021 growth forecast for the
Philippines to 5.3% from a 4.3% estimate in September,
reflecting a faster-than-expected expansion in the third quarter
despite stringent curbs to contain a Delta-variant driven surge
in COVID-19 cases.
"From a deep economic contraction last year, the Philippines
is on the path to economic recovery," Kevin Chua, World Bank
Senior Economist, told a media briefing, citing rebounds in
domestic activity and bank lending.
The economy contracted by a record 9.6% last year, as
pandemic-induced lockdowns shuttered businesses and crimped
household consumption, which is a key driver of growth.
For next year, the Philippines, which before the pandemic
was one of Asia's fastest-growing economies, is expected to
expand further to 5.9%. Growth in 2023 is seen at 5.7%.
The outlook should be underpinned by progress administering
vaccinations, allowing for wider economic reopening, the World
Bank said, even as it warned about the risks posed by a new wave
of infections.
"The uncertainty around the pandemic still weighs heavily on
market sentiment and investment decisions," said Ndiame Diop,
World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines
and Thailand.
The Philippines, which has recorded 2.84 million COVID-19
cases and 49,499 deaths in total, is among the countries worst
hit by COVID-19 in Asia. But new cases have come off a peak,
allowing for restrictions to be eased further.
Looser curbs have allowed more businesses to reopen and
people to go back to work, with the unemployment rate dipping to
7.4% in October from 8.9% in September, government data showed.
As of Dec. 2, around 34% of the Philippines 110 million
people had been fully immunised.
(Reporting by Karen Lema
Editing by Ed Davies)