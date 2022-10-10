Advanced search
Philippine tycoon postpones $474 million Prime Infrastructure IPO on bearish market

10/10/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Enrique Razon, businessman and owner of casino operator Bloomberry Resorts, listens to a question during a stockholders meeting' in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine tycoon Enrique Razon has delayed to the middle of next year plans to launch an up to 28 billion pesos ($474 million) listing for his infrastructure and energy holding firm because of a market downturn, its underwriter said on Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc, originally set for October, could have been the Philippines' largest this year.

"We will wait for the markets to recover," Eduardo Francisco, president of deal underwriter BDO Capital, told reporters at the sidelines of a media forum.

The earliest an IPO for Prime Infrastructure could occur would be May or June next year, enough time to wait for global economy to rebound, inflation to ease and markets to recover, Francisco said.

Eight companies, mostly small firms, have listed in the Philippine bourse, whose broader index has fallen 18% and is Southeast Asia's second worst performer year-to-date.

In June, Prime Infrastructure filed its listing documents with the corporate regulator. It planned to sell up to 1.93 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, at a maximum price of 14.60 pesos each. In Philippine filings, IPO prices are typically set above final selling prices.

Prime Infrastructure planned to use IPO proceeds to finance its energy, water, and waste and sustainable fuels businesses.

Razon, who Forbes says is the second-richest person in the Philippines with a net worth of $5.6 billion, built his fortune through global port operator International Container Terminal Services and casino owner Bloomberry Resorts.

($1 = 58.9990 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORPORATION -0.87% 6.8 End-of-day quote.7.94%
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. 0.91% 177.6 End-of-day quote.-11.20%
HOT NEWS