The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged despite a recent rise in inflation, as the economy showed signs of weakness.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday that it will maintain its benchmark overnight reverse repurchase rate at 6.25% and its corresponding lending rate at 6.75%.

Seven out of eight economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had projected the central bank to hold its policy rate steady. One expected a 25-basis-point increase.

Recent gains in energy and food prices could pose some upside risks to the inflation outlook, although weaker domestic demand may weigh on price gains, economists said.

The country's consumer-price index in August rose 5.3% from a year earlier, compared with the central bank's inflation target range of 2%-4%.

The Philippines's gross domestic product in the second quarter fell 0.9% from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, although it increased 4.3% from a year earlier.

