Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Philippines Conflict Monitoring Project

10/15/2021 | 09:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
To provide useful, timely, and reliable conflict data and analysis that enables key stakeholders to develop relevant policy response s, strategies, advocacies, and actions
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P177191

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Ditte Marie Gammelgaard Fallesen, Paul Tudtud Adolfo

  • Borrower 2

    International Alert

  • Country

    Philippines

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    October 14, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Implementing Agency

    International Alert

  • Region

    East Asia and Pacific

  • Fiscal Year 3

    2022

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 0.00 million

  • Environmental and Social Risk

    Moderate

  • Last Update Date

    October 8, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. "Fiscal Year" is the fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The World Bank's fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, a fiscal year of 1996 corresponds to July 1, 1995 - June 30, 1996.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
State And Peace Building Fund 0.74
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 0.74
Total Project Cost** N/A
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of September 30, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of September 30, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 01:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aSPORTRADAR : New York opens season at home against Boston
AQ
03:05aSPORTRADAR : Jazz begin season at home against the Thunder
AQ
03:05aSPORTRADAR : Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn to tip off season
AQ
03:02aGhana says will not tap international capital markets again this year
RE
03:01aMAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS : MAX22200 Octal Solenoid Driver from Maxim Integrated Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
AQ
03:01aHCA HEALTHCARE : HealthONE to Host "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Day on October 23
AQ
03:01aCapitaLand Continually Recognised as a Global Sustainability Leader in Its Sector in 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
AQ
02:58aNigerian Exchange Group valued at $85 million after Lagos listing
RE
02:42aAIRASIA BERHAD : Get up to 50% OFF discounts with a-Access partners using your AirAsia boarding pass
PU
02:33aCGTN : China's space station welcomes Shenzhou-13 crew for a six-month stay
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, source..
2Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer wi..
3Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
4Argentina touts economic 'roadmap', investors remain wary
5Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

HOT NEWS