The producer of canned fruits and tomato sauce is seeking to sell up to 804.23 million shares, including the over-allotment option, at a maximum price of 54.80 pesos ($1.13) apiece, filing documents showed.

In Philippine filings, IPO prices are typically set far above final selling prices.

In 2018, Del Monte shelved its IPO because of a tepid stock market.

($1 = 48.4350 Philippine pesos)

