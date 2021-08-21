Philippines' Duterte orders payment of healthcare workers' benefits

MANILA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte ordered the health and budget ministries to arrange
payment for healthcare workers who have not received their
benefits on time, following nurses' threats to resign and strike
warnings by unions.
Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/overwhelmed-philippines-hospitals-hit-by-staff-resignations-2021-08-16,
particularly nurses, have reached a critical point just as the
Delta variant sends infections cases soaring, as it has
elsewhere in Southeast Asia and globally.
"Pay them. Use whatever money there is," Duterte told Health
Minister Franscisco Duque, who is facing questions over more
than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending, including non-payment of
medical workers' benefits.
The order came after union leaders in hospitals in virus hot
spots threatened last week to strike, while a nursing group said
dozens could resign over unpaid risk allowances and hazard pay,
adding pressure to facilities battling staff shortages.
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi)
estimated that 40% of private hospital nurses resigned last
year, but more followed new waves of infections this year.
Public hospitals face similar challenges.
Duterte, in a recorded speech aired on Saturday, also gave
the Department of Budget and Management 10 days to help settle
unpaid benefits of nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers
in public and private hospitals.
More than 18 months into the pandemic, COVID-19 infections
in the Philippines stand at more than 1.8 million, ranking as
Southeast Asia's second highest. It reported its biggest one-day
increase https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-sees-record-coronavirus-infections-death-rate-climbs-2021-08-20
in cases on Friday.
Deaths exceed 31,000, or just under 2% of total cases.
Duterte, whose government faces criticism for its handling
of the pandemic, insisted there was no corruption at the health
ministry, reiterating support for Duque in response to critics'
demands for his resignation.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)