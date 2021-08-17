Philippines' Duterte proposes record $99.13 bln national budget for 2022

* Proposed budget 11.5% higher than in 2021
* Pandemic response, infrastructure take bulk of budget
* Philippines battling renewed surge in COVID-19 cases
MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte is seeking a record 5.024 trillion pesos ($99.13
billion) budget for 2022 to help the country recover from the
coronavirus pandemic, the presidential spokesperson said on
Tuesday.
The government is facing multiple challenges including
reviving a pandemic-hit economy, containing the spread of more
infectious coronavirus variants, and creating jobs through its
infrastructure programme.
The proposed budget, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment,
will be submitted to congress on Monday, Harry Roque, Duterte's
spokesperson, told a news conference.
The social services sector, which includes COVID-19 vaccine
procurement and universal healthcare, will receive the highest
allocation at 1.92 trillion pesos, followed by 1.47 trillion
pesos for the economic service sector that involves key
infrastructure projects, Roque said.
It is the final budget for Duterte, who will end his single
six-year term in June, 2022.
The Southeast Asian nation, which was among the fastest
growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, exited recession
in the second quarter https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-economy-gdp-idUSL1N2PH04H
after five consecutive quarters of contraction. A renewed surge
in COVID-19 cases, driven by the virulent Delta variant, has
brought total infections to 1.75 million and deaths to 30,366,
government data show.
Duterte's proposed budget will likely face tough scrutiny
from lawmakers after state auditors flagged inefficiencies and
deficiencies https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-health-ministry-says-no-corruption-13-bln-pandemic-funds-2021-08-14
in the use of government funds, including those meant to fund
pandemic measures.
The health ministry is under fire for not paying risk
allowances to overworked nurses, https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/overwhelmed-philippines-hospitals-hit-by-staff-resignations-2021-08-16
and "deficiencies" involving $1.3 billion, casting doubt on the
country's pandemic response.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque, who has faced calls to
resign, at the weekend denied that any money had been stolen and
Duterte on Monday backed the minister.
($1 = 50.68 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales
Editing by Ed Davies)