Philippines Finance Minister: interest rate hike pause likely in cbank's next meeting

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Sunday he believed that the local central bank was leaning towards a pause in interest rate hikes at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for May.

"In my view, the monetary authorities have done enough. And monetary policy is not the only game in town. Besides, as I mentioned earlier, monetary policy works with a long lag," Diokno, who sits as a member of the seven-month monetary board of the central bank, said in a statement. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Perry)