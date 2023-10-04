Marcos had imposed the price caps, effective early in September, as the rising cost of the national staple pushed inflation higher.
(Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Wednesday the cap on rice prices has been lifted.
Marcos had imposed the price caps, effective early in September, as the rising cost of the national staple pushed inflation higher.
(Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|15.75 USD
|-0.82%
|-0.63%
|-
|2225.90 PTS
|-2.18%
|-6.16%
|-
INDIA RUPEE-India rupee to weaken but RBI may help limit losses, traders say
South Korean shares drop to six-month low on surging US bond yields
INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may rise amid relentless spike in US peers
FDA Grants Transcenta Clearance to Proceed with Global Phase III Trial of Osemitamab as First-Line Treatment for Gastric/Gastroesophageal Cancer Patients
Certain Common Stock of GRID Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
Certain Warrants of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
Certain Convertible Notes of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
Certain Options of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
Certain Restricted Stock Units of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
Certain Common Stock of Nogin, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.
Certain Common Stock of Ispire Technology Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-OCT-2023.