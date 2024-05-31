SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Philippines' President on Friday denounced illegal, coercive and aggressive actions being taken in the South China Sea, a disputed ocean territory that China has been flooding with coastguard ships in recent months.

Speaking at the opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore, Marcos said that the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries had a vision for "peace, stability, and prosperity" in the South China Sea, but that this was being undermined by other actors, without naming China.

