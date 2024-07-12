MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - Philippine utility firm Maynilad Water Services Inc plans an initial public offering as soon as 2025, its CEO said on Friday.

Under its 25-year concession, Maynilad, the water distributor in Manila's west zone, is required to list on the stock exchange by January 2027.

The company also plans to raise 25 to 35 billion pesos ($430 million to $600 million) next year through a mix of bank loans, bonds, and other instruments to finance capital expenditures, CEO Ramoncito Fernandez told reporters.

($1 = 58.2550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair)