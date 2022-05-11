Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines Q1 GDP tops forecasts, fastest in three quarters

05/11/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Q1 GDP grows 8.3% y/y, up 1.9% q/q

* Growth fastest in three quarters

* C.bank meets on May 19 to review policy

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, giving the central bank scope to tighten monetary policy to tackle rising inflation, among the most pressing issues for the country's newly-elected president. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) holds its next policy meeting on May 19, with some analysts seeing higher chances for an interest rate hike as soaring inflation threatens to dampen consumer sentiment and derail the economic recovery.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product rose 8.3% in the March quarter from a year earlier, faster than the 7.7% pace in the previous quarter, and above 6.6% growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

It was the fastest annual growth in three quarters, or since the June quarter of 2021 when it expanded 12.1%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 1.9% in January-March from the previous quarter, the government said on Thursday.

Consumption climbed 10.1% as the government eased COVID-19 curbs after new daily cases dropped and with election-related spending adding a further boost. Government spending rose 3.6%.

But while the domestic economy appears to be on a solid footing, analysts say surging inflation and political risks in the Philippines could pose a problem for the economy as it recovers from the pandemic.

"A further surge in energy prices and rising political uncertainty pose downside risks to growth," economists at Nomura said in a note.

The newly-elected president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, will take the helm next month when current leader Rodrigo Duterte steps down.

Despite his decisive victory, however, Marcos' economic agenda remains vague and he is a polarising political figure because of his dictator father's brutal 20-year rule marred by widespread human rights abuses and plunder.

(Additional reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/11Oil slips more than 1%, dogged by recession fears
RE
05/11Bitcoin falls to 16 month low
RE
05/11Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia
RE
05/11Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia
RE
05/11Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
RE
05/11Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
RE
05/11China's ties with Philippines to strengthen under Marcos -ambassador
RE
05/11NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces
RE
05/11Under an orange sky, largest U.S. wildfire menaces New Mexico towns
RE
05/11China to roll out new policies when necessary to support economy - senior party official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix dip, yet inflation looms
2Toyota to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets
3Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cu..
4Average U.S. mortgage interest rate rises to 5.53%, applications up
5UPSTART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Upstart Hol..

HOT NEWS