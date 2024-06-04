MANILA, June 4 (Reuters) - A Philippine inter-agency panel led by the president has approved lower tariffs on some commodities to combat inflation and ensure ample supplies, a minister said on Tuesday.

Tariffs on rice will be cut to 15% for both in-quota and out-quota rates, down from 35%, through to 2028, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a press conference. Lower tariffs on corn, pork and mechanically de-boned meat were also extended until 2028. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)