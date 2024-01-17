MANILA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines' farm ministry said on Wednesday it has banned imports of domesticated and wild birds, including poultry meat and eggs, from California and Ohio in the United States because of several outbreaks there of highly pathogenic avian influenza. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
