Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines braces for tropical storm approaching northern provinces

09/24/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' disaster agency said on Saturday it was on high alert as a tropical storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall and severe winds to northern provinces, some of which have already been hit by a cyclone last month.

Tropical storm Noru is forecast bring rains over several provinces, including Cagayan and Isabela from Saturday night, and make landfall on Sunday, weather forecasters said.

Noru, with sustained winds of up to 110 km per hour (68 mph), comes after tropical storm Ma-On caused three deaths in northern Philippines in August, as it brought heavy rains that flooded communities and caused landslides.

"This tropical cyclone is forecast to intensify into a typhoon in the next 12 hours and may further intensify prior to landfall," the weather forecasting agency said in a bulletin issued at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT).

Local governments have been advised to undertake pre-emptive evacuations of communities in high-risk areas, the disaster agency said in a statement, as weather forecasters warned of flooding and rain-induced landslides.

The weather bureau said Noru was moving westward towards the east coast of Aurora province or northern portion of Quezon province, where it was likely to make landfall on Sunday afternoon.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aOil India sees 'healthy' profit in September qtr despite windfall tax
RE
07:33aPhilippines braces for tropical storm approaching northern provinces
RE
07:32aQatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field South expansion
RE
07:20aTanzania central bank to reduce liquidity to tackle inflation
RE
07:12aLandslide sweeps away road in Japan typhoon
RE
07:03aInflation, spending cuts undermine Biden's hunger policy
RE
06:44aIndia's BPCL signs MoU with Petrobras to diversify oil sourcing
RE
06:00aBritain's new vision leaves onlookers with nightmares
RE
05:52aIran's President Raisi says protesters should be 'confronted decisively' - state media
RE
05:32aExplainer-Why Japan is divided over Shinzo Abe's state funeral
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-ON SEPT 21-22, RUSSIA STRUCK PECHENIHY…
3Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project
4UK market meltdown? Nothing to see here, Treasury minister says
5Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 million T - analyst

HOT NEWS