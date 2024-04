April 01, 2024 at 02:46 am EDT

MANILA, April 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine government posted a 164.7 billion Philippine pesos ($2.93 billion) budget deficit in February, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Monday.

It brought year-to-date budget deficit to 76.7 billion pesos, versus the 60.6 billion pesos deficit a year ago. ($1 = 56.2100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)