Philippines c.bank says it has more than enough FX reserves

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines has more than
adequate foreign exchange reserves to contend with any market
volatility, though the impact on its own currency from the
Russia-Ukraine conflict has been muted so far, the country's
central bank chief said on Sunday.
Governor Benjamin Diokno's statement also said that the
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has various liquidity
enhancing tools that can be deployed if the domestic situation
becomes unexpectedly tight or disorderly.
The Philippine peso has been trading in a narrow range, with
slight depreciation pressure from the geopolitical impact on oil
prices and has been moving in line with other currencies in the
region, he said.
Diokno said that domestic foreign exchange reserves remain
supported by steady inflows from remittances of Filipinos
overseas, dollar revenue from the business process outsourcing
industry and resilient foreign direct investments.
"The main channel through which the Russia-Ukraine war could
affect the Philippines is higher oil prices," he said.
Under a "worst-case scenario" of oil prices reaching
$120-$140 a barrel this year, Diokno said inflation would
average between 4.4% and 4.7%, above the bank's 2.0-4.0% target
band.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz
Editing by Catherine Evans and David Goodman
)