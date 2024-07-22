MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday his country "cannot yield" and "cannot waver" on its position in the South China Sea, but it will find ways to de-escalate tensions in the contested waters.

In his State of the Nation Address, Marcos also said "proper diplomatic channels and mechanisms under the rules-based international order remain the only acceptable means of settling disputes".

