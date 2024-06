MANILA, June 17 (Reuters) - Cash remittances rose 3.2% to $2.56 billion in April from a year earlier, the Philippine central bank said on Monday.

In January to April, cash remittances by millions of Filipinos living and working abroad increased by 2.8% from the same period a year earlier to $10.78 billion. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair)