Philippines cbank: ready to act to bring inflation within target
10/04/2022 | 10:06pm EDT
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is prepared to take further policy actions to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path over the medium term, it said on Wednesday, following the release of September inflation data.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also said in a statement that upside risks continued to dominate the inflation outlook in the near term.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)