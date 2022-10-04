Advanced search
Philippines cbank: ready to act to bring inflation within target

10/04/2022 | 10:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is prepared to take further policy actions to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path over the medium term, it said on Wednesday, following the release of September inflation data.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also said in a statement that upside risks continued to dominate the inflation outlook in the near term.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
