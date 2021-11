Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said full-year growth of 5% to 6% this year, above the government's 4% to 5% target, "is attainable".

"The BSP may continue to be patient and continue its accommodative monetary policy stance given the current domestic, external and financial developments," Diokno told reporters ahead of a policy meeting on Nov. 18.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Edmund Klamann)