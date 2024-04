MANILA, April 1 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation was likely within the 3.4% to 4.2% range in March, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank said it will continue monitoring developments affecting the inflation outlook. The Philippines' statistics agency will release inflation data on April 5, and the central bank will review its monetary policy on April 8.