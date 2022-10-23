Philippines cenbank may match Fed if it hikes rates by 75 bps - governor

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank
may have to hike key interest rates by 75 basis points if the
U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates by that much, Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said on Monday.
Medalla's remarks follows Finance Secretary Benjamin
Diokno's statement that key rates should rise by 100 basis
points before year-end.
The BSP has two more policy meetings left in 2022 and has so
far raised key rates by 225 basis points (bps) this
year, including an off-cycle 75 bps hike in July, to tame
inflation and slow the peso's decline.
Medalla said the BSP has hiked rates enough, putting it on a
target consistent inflation path, and that there was a fighting
chance of average inflation at 4% next year.
The economy, he said, would survive the rate hikes and the
BSP was committed to bringing inflation to within target range.
He said more can be done on the non-monetary side to support
a struggling peso. Foreign exchange volatility needed to be
controlled, he added.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Martin Petty)