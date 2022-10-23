Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Philippines cenbank may match Fed if it hikes rates by 75 bps - governor

10/23/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank may have to hike key interest rates by 75 basis points if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates by that much, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said on Monday.

Medalla's remarks follows Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno's statement that key rates should rise by 100 basis points before year-end.

The BSP has two more policy meetings left in 2022 and has so far raised key rates by 225 basis points (bps) this year, including an off-cycle 75 bps hike in July, to tame inflation and slow the peso's decline.

Medalla said the BSP has hiked rates enough, putting it on a target consistent inflation path, and that there was a fighting chance of average inflation at 4% next year.

The economy, he said, would survive the rate hikes and the BSP was committed to bringing inflation to within target range.

He said more can be done on the non-monetary side to support a struggling peso. Foreign exchange volatility needed to be controlled, he added. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.53% 0.63342 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.13163 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.73 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 0.98372 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.012118 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.45% 0.5733 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
Latest news "Economy"
12:35aUk military intelligence - russia continues to use iranian uncr…
RE
12:35aChina Sept aluminium output rises 9.3% y/y as power restrictions ease
RE
12:29aDubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News
RE
12:29aChicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
RE
12:26aDollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
12:26aMsci asia-pacific ex-japan index falls to lowest since april 202…
RE
12:23aMubadala, KKR to invest about $1 billion in Asia
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher; UK -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher; UK Prime Minister Race in Focus
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Home Sales Fell in First Nine Months
2Tesla cuts prices in China by up to 9% as softer demand, price war loom
3Vingroup : ADB LEADS $135 MILLION CLIMATE FINANCING PACKAGE TO SUPPORT ..
4Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gul..
5China new home prices fall for second month in September

HOT NEWS