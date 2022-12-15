Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Philippines central bank chief flags more rate hikes to tame inflation - Bloomberg TV

12/15/2022 | 10:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Philippines central bank Governor Felipe Medalla

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank will likely have to continue raising rates at its next two meetings to ensure inflation returns to within its 2-4% target range next year, its governor said on Friday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla said the likelihood that the central bank will not increase its policy rates at upcoming meetings was "extremely low."

The central bank expects inflation, currently running at a 14-year high of 8%, to be back within the 2-4% range in the second half of next year.

"We have to do more to make sure that happens," Medalla told Bloomberg TV.

Philippine monetary authorities on Thursday raised the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate to 5.50%, the seventh rate hike this year. The rate-setting meeting takes place every six weeks.

The BSP on Friday announced an inflation target of 2% to 4% to 2025 and 2026, same as its band for 2023 and 2024.

Retaining the targets "underpins the BSP's commitment to take all necessary action to bring inflation to a target-consistent path in the medium term," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:05aEurope's biggest climate policy heads for final-hour talks
RE
12:04aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee marginally lower, PSU banks help limit losses - traders
RE
12:01aCar bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers - security sources
RE
12/16China's economy picking up but "arduous efforts" needed to sustain momentum - state planner
RE
12/16Colombia's central bank expected to hike rates in year's final meeting
RE
12/15Prayers in Thailand for king's hospitalised daughter
RE
12/15India's GMM Pfaudler falls over 18% on report promoter selling majority stake
RE
12/15Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
RE
12/15Japan Nov consumer inflation likely to hit fresh four-decade high - Reuters poll
RE
12/15Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court rules
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns
2KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on The Stock Ex..
3BOJ governor contender Nakaso has playbook for ending ultra-easy policy
4Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court ru..
5As China seeks to live with the virus, COVID-control industries face de..

HOT NEWS