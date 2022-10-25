Advanced search
Philippines' central bank governor favours matching Fed hike

10/25/2022 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' Central Bank Governor Felipe Medalla repeated on Tuesday he would vote to match the policy move of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to deliver another 75 basis-point rate hike at its meeting next month.

"If I am the only one voting, I will match the next Fed increase," Medalla, who heads the seven-person policymaking monetary board, told a banking forum.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) penultimate meeting this year will be on Nov. 17, about a week after the Fed's Nov. 2 policy review where it is forecast to go for its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike to tame inflation.

Medalla said the BSP could afford to be more aggressive in its policy tightening to support the peso, and added the economy is strong enough to absorb the impact of higher rates.

"I personally believe we must be a little bit more aggressive in increasing rates also because I think the economy can withstand it," Medalla said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.6316 Delayed Quote.-12.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.13247 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.7279 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 0.98633 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012081 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.32% 0.56871 Delayed Quote.-15.73%
