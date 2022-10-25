Philippines' central bank governor favours matching Fed hike

"If I am the only one voting, I will match the next Fed increase," Medalla, who heads the seven-person policymaking monetary board, told a banking forum.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) penultimate meeting this year will be on Nov. 17, about a week after the Fed's Nov. 2 policy review where it is forecast to go for its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike to tame inflation.

Medalla said the BSP could afford to be more aggressive in its policy tightening to support the peso, and added the economy is strong enough to absorb the impact of higher rates.

"I personally believe we must be a little bit more aggressive in increasing rates also because I think the economy can withstand it," Medalla said.

