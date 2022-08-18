Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines central bank hikes rates by 50 bps, as expected

08/18/2022 | 03:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, as expected, the fourth rate hike this year aimed at cooling inflation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lifted the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate to 3.75%, as predicted by most economists in an Aug. 8-15 Reuters poll.

The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were raised by 50 basis points to 3.25% and 4.25%, respectively.

Philippine inflation, which hit a near four-year high of 6.4% last month, averaged 4.7% in January to July, above the BSP's 2%-4% target band for the year.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
