Philippines energy chief: 2023 power supply conditions look 'difficult'

MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' energy
minister said on Monday the country's power supply situation
next year is likely to be difficult, with some hydro plants
expected to be unable to deliver electricity.
Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, in a forum organised by
the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines, also
said he was encouraging the increased use of renewable sources
of energy, which could help ease the impact of high fuel prices.
The Southeast Asian country has sufficient power supply for
the rest of the year, but Lotilla did not rule out "yellow
alerts" - which are issued by his department whenever reserves
are thin and thus could potentially cause outages.
The Philippines remains dependent on fossil fuels for
electricity generation, but Lotilla has sought to ramp up
support for renewables.
"In 2023 the situation is a bit difficult especially in
the summer months. The scenario...shows several yellow alerts
and possible red alerts in 2023," he said. Red alerts are issued
when supply is insufficient to meet demand.
