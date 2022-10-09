Advanced search
Philippines energy chief: 2023 power supply conditions look 'difficult'

10/09/2022 | 10:28pm EDT
Energy Secretary Lotilla holds biodiesel samples in front of pre-blending tanks during an inspection of an oil depot facility in Manila

MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' energy minister said on Monday the country's power supply situation next year is likely to be difficult, with some hydro plants expected to be unable to deliver electricity.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, in a forum organised by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines, also said he was encouraging the increased use of renewable sources of energy, which could help ease the impact of high fuel prices.

The Southeast Asian country has sufficient power supply for the rest of the year, but Lotilla did not rule out "yellow alerts" - which are issued by his department whenever reserves are thin and thus could potentially cause outages.

The Philippines remains dependent on fossil fuels for electricity generation, but Lotilla has sought to ramp up support for renewables.

"In 2023 the situation is a bit difficult especially in the summer months. The scenario...shows several yellow alerts and possible red alerts in 2023," he said. Red alerts are issued when supply is insufficient to meet demand. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz, Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
